Mearllay Mary Pappillion Ramos, 83, of Raywood, Texas, gained her wings on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side. Mrs. Ramos was born on October 6, 1938 to the late John Pappillion and Clare Fontenot in Iowa, Louisiana. She met the love of her life and married Thomas “Sanka” Ramos on August 18, 1956 at Our Mother of Mercy Church in Houston, Texas. They were married for 64 years and had five children, two boys and three girls. Mearllay loved gardening and could grow anything. She was especially known for her okra.

People would wait by the phone so they could come and grab their freshly picked bushels. Mearllay worked in domestic housework for almost 50 years. She also enjoyed traveling, socializing with friends, sewing, collecting glassware and cooking. She even dabbled at selling Avon, Tupperware, Watkins and anything else you get a discount on. Mearllay will truly be missed by her family and friends.

Mearllay is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas “Sanka” Ramos; brother, Melvin Pappillion, and grandchildren Ellis Robertson and Kamalah Alfred.

Those left to cherish her memory are sister, Margaret Sawyer of Baytown; sons, Thomas Ramos and Kerry Ramos Sr. of Raywood; daughters Tonia Ramos and Monique White of Raywood, and Sonja Lavine, husband Marcus, of Raywood; bonus children, Joseph Trahan and wife Donetta of Missouri City and Beverly Smith Fannel and husband Roland of Barrett Station; sister-in-law, Kay Francis McGowen of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Kesha, K’Wame, Randy, Roland, Danielle, Jeremy, Gabrielle, Kerry Jr., Kyndell, and Kameron; great-grandchildren, Kierra, McKayla, Dana, Myja, Haylee, Micah, Kade, Kylee and Brody; and the newest addition, one great-great grandchild, Penelope. She also leaves to cherish her memories a host of loving family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Raywood, Texas with Fr. Andrews celebrating. Committal Service at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Raywood, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday from 8:00 am until 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rosary will begin at 9:15 a.m.

Honoring Mrs. Ramos as pallbearers are Marcus Lavine, Randy Robertson, Shad Chenier, Kerry Ramos Jr, Kameron Ramos, Everardo Venetiz Salas. Honorary pallbearers are Thomas Ramos, Kerry Ramos, Roland Lavine, Dana Dickerson, Jeremy Ramos, Paul Singleton, and Kenneth Alfred.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

