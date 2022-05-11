Robert Wayne Laird, 79, of Sour Lake, Texas, passed away on Monday, May, 9, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Laird was born on August 23, 1942 to the late James Warren “Jim” Laird and Ethel Davis Laird in Orange, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty Laird. His children, son, David Laird and wife Renee; daughters, Tammy Laird, Sherie Dinkins and husband Tony all from Sour Lake, Texas; sister , Juanita Justice of Albuquerque, New Mexico; brother, Hubert Laird and wife Valerie of Sour Lake, Texas; seven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

Mr. Laird is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Clyde Laird.

His work as a journeyman electrician took him to many places around the globe. He retired as an electrician to a life of a paw paw. He taught his children the love of outdoors and the love of family. The love shared between Wayne and Betty is the true love meant for us all to find. His love of travel and family will live on through his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. We are all blessed to have experience and felt his love.

A Service of Remembrances will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, 1:00 pm at First Assembly of God, Kountze, Texas with Pastor Mike Brown officiating. Interment Pine Ridge cemetery in Sour Lake, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be on Friday from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at First Assembly of God Church.

Honoring Mr. Laird as pallbearers are Jimmy Dinkins, Travis Britton, Matthew Britton, Cody Laird Tony Dinkins, and Anthony Dempsey. Honoary pallbearers are Timmy Dinkins, Robert Britton, and Christopher Britton.

