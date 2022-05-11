Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 9, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 9, 2022:

  • Swearingen, Lori Beth – Driving While License invalid with previous convictions
  • Alexander, Bryan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance
  • Rivas, Jamie – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person, Assault/Family Violence (two counts) and Criminal Mischief
  • Trahan, Gary Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Flores, Danny Nolberto – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Radmer, Kimmie Susan – Hold for Coryell County-False Report to Police
  • Elliott, Fabian Latroy – Hold for Harris County-Terroristic Threat (two counts)
  • LaFour, Stephine Len – Criminal Trespass
  • Shafer, George Zachary – Aggravated Robbery
  • Mouton, Jamal Roshaun – Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License and Speeding Rios-Lopez, Victor – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
