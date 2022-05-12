Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 10, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 10, 2022:

  • Kirkland, Robert Lane – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and No Driver’s License
  • Cox, Melba – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Jones, Kelly Irene – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Drumgoole, Paul Jr. – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction
  • Lape, Terrance Patrick – Public Intoxication
  • Adams, Garrett Todd – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Chapman, Douglas Dean – Assault on Peace Officer, Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Arick, Walter Ellsworth III – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Taylor, Denzel – Possession of Marijuana
