Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 10, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 10, 2022:

Kirkland, Robert Lane – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and No Driver’s License

Cox, Melba – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Jones, Kelly Irene – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Drumgoole, Paul Jr. – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction

Lape, Terrance Patrick – Public Intoxication

Adams, Garrett Todd – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Chapman, Douglas Dean – Assault on Peace Officer, Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Arick, Walter Ellsworth III – Driving While Intoxicated

Taylor, Denzel – Possession of Marijuana

