Michael Houston Eberhardy, 71, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

He was born on Thursday, February 22, 1951, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Leo Eberhardy and Thelma (Smith) Eberhardy, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Michael was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jim and Bill Eberhardy. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 31 years, Bobbie (Barbara) (Orr) Eberhardy; children, David Eberhardy, Tony Eberhardy and wife Rachel, Melinda Wolf; brother, Boog Eberhardy and wife Sandy; sisters, Barbara Stephens, Susie Peterson and husband Jim; many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. May Mike rest in peace.

A private service will be held at a later date.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

