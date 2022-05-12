Wanda Lee Wilburn Hawthorne, age 84, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Monday, May 9, 2022. She was born January 23, 1938, in Lampasas, Texas to parents Clara and Jesse Wilburn who preceded him in death along with his husband, Louis Hawthorne; brothers, Virgil Wilburn and Jesse Wilburn; sisters, Joyce Wilburn and Beverly Sue Kaack; and son-in-laws, Bobby Ainsworth and Pat Presswood.

Survivors include his son, Jesse Hawthorne; daughters, Daisy Ainsworth, Diane Moorehead, Charlotte Lum, and Debbie Fling; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Dayton, Texas with funeral services starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery, Dayton, Texas.

