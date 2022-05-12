Ryan Matthew McLelland, 41, of Dayton, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. Ryan was born on October 7, 1980, in Baytown, Texas, to parents Charles McLelland and Patricia Vyoral McLelland.

Ryan was a 1999 graduate of Dayton High School and a lifelong resident of Dayton. He was an avid outdoor sportsman. Ryan was employed by Austin Industrial as an instrument technician. He enjoyed playing the fiddle and also was a handyman. Ryan had a smile that would light up the room. He loved with his whole heart, and anyone that knew him knows this to be true. Although he never had children of his own, he loved and adored his two nieces, Kaelyn and Mallory, and has served as a pillar in their lives.

Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie Vyoral, Sr., Dorothy and L.A. “Jiggs” McLelland and aunt, Robbie McLelland. He is survived by his parents, Charles and Patsy McLelland; sister, Amy Nicholle McCuistion, nieces, Kaelyn and Mallory McCuistion, the love of his life, Schelbie Bauer and her daughters, Addie and Emmie Bauer; uncles, Sonny Vyoral, Randy McLelland and wife Julie, and Richard McLelland and wife Sarah; aunt, Melinda Siros; brother and friend, Alan McCuistion; his beloved dog, Abilene and numerous cousins, relatives and friends.

Memorial services for Ryan will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel, Dayton. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m.

