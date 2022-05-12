Union Pacific replacing century-old landmark rail bridge in Liberty

One of Liberty’s most-visible and most-beloved landmarks will soon be gone. While change is inevitable and improvements were needed to modernize the structure and resolve structural deficiencies, many Liberty County residents will be sad to see it go.

After months of preparations for the installation of a new steel bridge, Union Pacific crews on Thursday, May 12, began dismantling sections of the old truss bridge that spans the Trinity River west of Liberty along US 90.

Two spans on the west side of the river were removed on Thursday, and the final sections are set to be removed sometime in July. During the times that crews are working to remove and replace the sections, rail traffic will be diverted or halted.

Union Pacific crews prepare to remove a section of the truss bridge over the Trinity River in Liberty on Thursday, May 12.

The old 523-foot truss bridge, which has withstood numerous flood events and hurricanes over the years, was built in 1904 by the Texas and New Orleans Railroad for the purpose of rail traffic between New Orleans and Houston. Other sources suggest the bridge was built in 1914 or 1919 but Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver confirms that the bridge was built in 1904.

The bridge is unique because it had two different types of trusses – a Parker Bowstring Truss to the east and a Pratt Through-Truss to the west. It is a vital component of Union Pacific’s rail system as it connects the port cities of Beaumont and Houston, two of the nation’s busiest ports.

The Trinity River is shown at the train trestle bridge in Liberty during a flood event in 2018.

File photo of the Trinity River rail bridge in Liberty, along with Texas Game Warden Jake Noxon

