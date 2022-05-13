Shirley Ann Porter, age 79, of Livingston, Texas passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022. She was born June 17, 1942, in Zwolle, Louisiana to parents Reece L. and Iva Mae Tyler who preceded her in death along with her sisters, Joycln Cammack, Dolores Zorn, and Virginia Lindsey; brother, James Tyler; nieces, Dianna Gardner, Kami Kabernik, and Mary Ann Cammack; nephews, Steven Gilmore, Brad Tyler, and Noel Monzingo; and great-nephew, Marshal Ward.

Mrs. Porter attended Bethel Baptist Church where she taught Adult Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Shirley was in the top ten in Sales in the United States for Tupperware. She enjoyed outdoors, fishing, hunting, playing sports in her younger days and her Astros. Shirley loved spending time with her family. Most of all she loved the Lord and loved to tell people about the Lord.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Wayne Porter; children, Christine Williams, Dewey Porter and wife Cherrise Porter; sisters, Terri Gilmore and husband Ted, and Nancy Tyler; brother-in-law, Ronnie Porter; grandchildren, Tyler Wilkerson, Courtney Taylor-Randall, Cody Porter and wife Ashley, Reece Porter and fiancé Olivia Adams, and Stoney Porter; great-grandchildren, Travis Taylor, Ransom Porter, Aiden Pena, Tinsley Porter, Mason Taylor, and Whitley Ann Porter; aunt, Josephine Maddox; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other cherished family members and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Oak Shade Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

