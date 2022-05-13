Glen Douglas Manners was born in Cleveland, Texas on February 14, 1951 to parents, Pierce Drewery Manners and Patricia Ann Gibson Manners. He passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 71.

Glen was a lineman and splicer for Southwestern Bell, which later became AT&T, from 1973 to 2007 at which time he retired. Glen was a lifelong resident of Cleveland. He was a member of the Davis Hill Baptist Church, was a great cook, loved old movies and the Houston Astros and the Dallas Cowboys, and in his younger years enjoyed hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Napoleon Gibson and Mollie Gibson, and Jim and Lula Manners. Glen is survived by his daughter, Devon Manners Kersten; brothers, John James Manners and wife Kathy, Robert Arthur Manners and wife Terrie; sister, Deborah Ann Davis and husband Alvin; 2 granddaughters; 3 great granddaughters; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home for a memorial visitation on Monday, May 16, 2022 from 5-8pm.

