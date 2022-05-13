Sharon Rose Mclain, 78, of Hardin, Texas, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Magnolia Place Health Care in Liberty, Texas. Mrs. Mclain was born on August 21, 1943, to the late Arthur Clarence Buell and Madgie Dalene Walker in Houston, Texas.

She was a retired teachers aide for Hardin ISD and holding other positions throughout 35 years. Mrs. Mclain lived a humble quiet life. She was generous to a fault, very kind hearted, giving of herself and helping others in any which way she could.

“Oma” loved her grandchildren, and great grandchildren .She was hands on with all of their activities. She loved Christmas time and looked forward spending time with her family.

Mrs. Mclain is preceded in death by her parents; Husband, Frankie Mclain; sister, LaJuana Knight.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Troy Mclain of Hardin, Texas; daughter, Sheryl Abshier and husband Earl of Hardin, Texas; brother, Weldon Buell of New Braunfels, Texas; sisters, Sandra McDaniel of Hardin, Texas, Wanza Aneece Snell of Hardin, Texas; also survived by many other loving relatives and a host of friends.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

