Yvonne Marie (McHouell) Carter, 73, of Cleveland, Texas, went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. She was born on Friday, January 14, 1949, in Houston, Texas, to William Thomas McHouell and Frances Clara (Schindler) McHouell, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Yvonne was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Carter, and uncle, Harold McHouell. Left to cherish her memory are her loving cousins, Robert Schindler and wife Pranom, Todd Schindler and wife Beverly, Mark Schindler, Jan Moyer and husband Joe; aunt, Bobbie Schindler; extensive family of nieces and nephews; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services are pending at this time.

