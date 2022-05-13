Hull-Daisetta HS names val, sal

Hull-Daisetta High School’s top two students – Jonathan Ferguson and Sarah Taylor – are already college graduates thanks to dual credit programs that have helped them earn their associate’s degrees in general studies from Lee College in Baytown.

Both graduates plan to attend local universities in the fall to pursue the completion of their bachelor degrees. Valedictorian Jonathan Ferguson will attend the University of Houston to major in architecture and hopes to one day own an architecture firm. Salutatorian Sarah Taylor is heading to Sam Houston State University in Huntsville to major in education. Her goal is to work as a second-grade school teacher.

Ferguson is the son of Holly Hart and Bubba Hart, and Chad Ferguson. He is a member of New Life United Pentecostal Church in Liberty.

He is a member of the National Honors Society and has participated in UIL academics contests.

He credits his teachers – Mrs. Costlow, Mrs. Birdwell, Coach Thibodeaux, Mrs. Buffington, Mrs. Goodman, Mrs. Tebo and Mr. Freeman – for always being kind and supportive of him, and encouraging students to be their best.

“Don’t let other people’s opinions affect you. You are perfect the way you are and nobody can change that” Jonathan Ferguson, sharing the best advice he has ever received

Ferguson encourages upcoming high school students to do their best to stay out of petty drama as much as possible.

“Learn who your real friends are early, and be ready for the wildest ride of your life,” he said.

Sarah Taylor is the daughter of Clayton and Angelia Taylor. In entering the field of education, Taylor will follow in the footsteps of her mother, whom she credits with providing the opportunities for her to excel as a student. Her mom is the high school counselor.

Taylor is a scholarship recipient of the Taylor-Odom Foundation, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and the John and Nancy Wittman Otto Foundation. Her extracurricular activities include volleyball, basketball, powerlifting, track, cheerleading, softball, National Honors Society, Student Council and FFA.

She says the best advice she ever received was to always be the best version of herself and never let anyone tear her down. Her advice to younger students is, “Try your hardest no matter how hard it can be.”

Hull-Daisetta High School will hold commencement exercises on May 27, starting at 8 p.m., at Bobcat Stadium in Daisetta. The public is welcome to attend.

