Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 11, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 11, 2022:

  • Barnes, Harvey Lee – Assault
  • Gonzalez, Chance – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts), Delivery of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Morris, Kenneth – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Edwards, Justice Michelle – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Driving While Intoxicated
  • Stowe, Steven – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Fictitious License Plate, Expired Driver’s License, Illegal Dumping/Littering and Failure to Cover Load to Prevent Spillage
  • Easley, Tiffany Renea – Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Possession of Marijuana
  • Dickey, James Ray – Possession of Dangerous Drug and Possession of Marijuana
Barnes, Harvey Lee
Dickey, James Ray
Easley, Tiffany Renea
Edwards, Justice Michelle
Gonzalez, Chance
Morris, Kenneth
Stowe, Steven

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.