Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 11, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 11, 2022:
- Barnes, Harvey Lee – Assault
- Gonzalez, Chance – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts), Delivery of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Morris, Kenneth – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Edwards, Justice Michelle – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Driving While Intoxicated
- Stowe, Steven – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Fictitious License Plate, Expired Driver’s License, Illegal Dumping/Littering and Failure to Cover Load to Prevent Spillage
- Easley, Tiffany Renea – Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Possession of Marijuana
- Dickey, James Ray – Possession of Dangerous Drug and Possession of Marijuana