Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 11, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 11, 2022:

Barnes, Harvey Lee – Assault

Gonzalez, Chance – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts), Delivery of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Morris, Kenneth – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance

Edwards, Justice Michelle – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Driving While Intoxicated

Stowe, Steven – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Fictitious License Plate, Expired Driver’s License, Illegal Dumping/Littering and Failure to Cover Load to Prevent Spillage

Easley, Tiffany Renea – Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Possession of Marijuana

Dickey, James Ray – Possession of Dangerous Drug and Possession of Marijuana

