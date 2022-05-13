Mont Belvieu kicks off free concert series Friday night

On Friday, May 13, at 6 p.m. the City of Mont Belvieu kicks off the 2022 season of “Rock the Park” at its popular City Park. Friday’s concert features Austin’s premiere dance-hall band, Mike and the Moonpies. Gates open at 6 p.m. for Friday’s concert with Mike and the Moonpies hitting the stage at 7 p.m.

Rock the Park is more than just music; there’s something for everyone with games and entertainment for kids and tasty treats and dinner options from area food truck faves. Food trucks for Friday’s concert will feature Nomad SnoBalls, Spartacos, and Kool Hand Luke’s BBQ.

Established in 2019, the Rock the Park concert series brings the best regional bands and nationally known headliners to Mont Belvieu’s beautiful City Park (10900 Eagle Dr., Mont Belvieu) for a fun and free concert series that brings music to the community from May to July each year.

Featured bands span all genres of music and allow area residents to get out, enjoy the warm spring evenings at City Park, and see some great bands. The City brings one band a month to the stage at City Park. The series expands to a full day of amazing musicians during the City’s annual 4th of July Celebration. The full Rock the Park season lineup can be found at www.montbelvieu.net/concerts<http://www.montbelvieu.net/concerts>.

About Mike and the Moonpies

Once celebrated as Austin’s premiere dancehall band — with popular residencies at local institutions like The Hole In the Wall, Broken Spoke and the White Horse to match — the Moonpies have spent years expanding their reach far beyond the Lone Star State. Geographically, they’ll always be a Texas band.

Musically, they’ve grown into much more than that, having traded the two-steppin’ twang of their earlier years for a diverse sound that’s both fresh and familiar. That sound has earned the group an international following, and it was during a European tour that the bulk of Cheap Silver and Solid Country Gold was created — in the same world-renowned, London-area recording studio where the Beatles recorded Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Pink Floyd tracked Dark Side of the Moon, no less.

“Every time we’ve taken a step forward, it’s a result of us refusing to become stagnant,” says Harmeier, who’s joined by his longtime band — pedal steel player Zach Moulton, guitarist Catlin Rutherford, bassist Omar Oyoque, keyboardist John Carbone, drummer Kyle Ponder, and producer/collaborator Adam Odor — on Cheap Silver and Solid Country Gold’s eight tracks. “We left our dancehall residencies years ago because we wanted to expand our touring beyond Texas. We updated our approach with Mockingbird, then went back to a more traditional sound — in a 1970s, Johnny Paycheck-inspired way — with [2018’s break-out album] Steak Night at the Prairie Rose. 10 years into our career, we’re still finding our voice… and we’re realizing that maybe it’s not one voice, but a collection of voices.”

Rock the Park 2022 Schedule

May 13 – Mike and the Moonpies

June 10 – The Molly Ringwalds

July 4 – Deana Carter with special guests John Stork and Cheap Sunglasses (ZZ Top Cover Band)

