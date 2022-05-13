LP truck driver, passenger vehicle driver survive dangerous crash near Hardin

A crash between an Alford LP Gas truck and a passenger vehicle nearly ended in tragedy on Friday, May 13, after the liquified propane truck rolled over after striking a tree on SH 146 just south of CR 2089 between Hardin and Moss Hill. Both vehicles were southbound on SH 146 when they were involved in a collision, according to DPS Trooper Corey Prantil, though both drivers reportedly gave different accounts of how the accident happened.

After the initial crash, the liquified propane truck went careening off the road, crashing into a tree along the west shoulder, knocking out a box for an underground communications system and then rolling over on its side. When first responders arrived from Liberty County ESD No. 7, they found the driver of the liquified propane truck still pinned inside the vehicle. She was extricated using the jaws of life.

The volatility of the fuel that was being carried in the liquified propane truck caused some alarm for the first responders, particularly since the vent on top of the truck was at risk of failing, according to Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller.

Tow truck drivers from Smith Towing and J&J Towing collaborated to safely remove an overturned LP truck on SH 146 near Hardin on Friday, May 13.

“The liquid was going through the vent, which was about to give. That would have resulted in a lot of gas leaking out of the tank,” Hergemueller said.

As the liquid propane is highly combustible, it is possible to be ignited in many ways, including static electricity, the fire marshal added.

Tow trucks from Smith Towing and J&J Towing saved the day by using straps around the propane tank to set the truck upright. The vehicle will be towed to the propane delivery company’s yard in Hull where the gas can be safely offloaded to another vehicle or tank.

Firefighters and personnel from Liberty County ESD 7 and the Liberty County Fire Marshal’s Office assisted at the scene. The accident is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Traffic was diverted for a couple of hours while emergency crews investigated and cleared the crash scene.

Lines from an underground communication system are exposed after the junction box was destroyed by LP truck that crashed through it before striking a tree and overturning.

