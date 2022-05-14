Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 12, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 12, 2022:

  • Werlein, Jason – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container
  • McBride, Kimberly Dawn – Theft of Property
  • McGraw, John Thomas – Assault Causing Bodily Injury (two counts)
  • Gray, Ruby Senya – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Aguirre, Raymond David II – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Pavliska, Michael Brian – Assault/Family Violence
  • Myrick, Ernest George – Probation Violation-Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Clark, Lennon Jesse – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
  • Miller, Robert James – Assault/Family Violence
  • Vargas, Henry – Hold for Denton County-Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
