Chalmer Lee White, 91, of Rye, Texas, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, He was born on Sunday, October 26, 1930, in Burnsville, Mississippi, to Columbus E. White and Hattie Maye Austin White.

Chalmer Lee graduated from Burnsville High School in 1951 and was an outstanding Basketball player during his high school years. After graduation, he joined the Carpenter’s Union at Corinth, Mississippi and traveled to South Carolina to help build the H-bomb Plant during 1952-1954. He worked as a bus and trolley drive in Memphis, Tennessee during 1955 and 1956.

Beginning in 1957, Chalmer Lee was employed by Martha in Atlanta, Georgia as a bus and trolley driver, where he was promoted to Director of Safety in 1973. In 1982 he took his early retirement to take over as Manager/Safety of the Houston, Texas Transit Company (Metro). In 1991, Chalmer finally retired to a farm in Rye, Texas.

Chalmer Lee was a 32 Degree Scottish Rite Mason and a Shriner. He had been a member of Burnsville, Mississippi Blue Lodge #233 since 1953. Chalmer Lee White is preceded in death by his Father Columbus E. White, Mother Hattie Maye Austin White, brothers Perry White, and Fred White.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Gloria White; two brothers, Elton White, Berlin White; two sisters, Inez, Lyla Francis; four sons, Ricky, Randy, Bobby, and John Edward; two daughters, Diane and Sheliah; two granddaughters, Hannah Drue Thomas, Skylar Saint Thomas;7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Chalmer Lee White, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

