Stancel “Stan” Ivy Taylor, 55, of Magnolia, Texas, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022. He was born on Saturday, May 13, 1967, in Abilene, Texas, to Willard R. Taylor, Sr. and Patricia Charlene Warden.

Stan was preceded in death by his birth father, Willard R. Taylor, Sr., stepfather, Bill Bruce, sister, Kathy Charlene Munoz, grandparents, Richard and Katy Mae Warden.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 29 years, Tammy Taylor; daughters, Sarah Schoggin and Husband Josh, McKenna Taylor and Victoria Taylor; brother, Willard R. Taylor, Jr and wife Gayle; sisters, Debbie Haining and Tina Taylor; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 21, 2022, at 121 Ridley Ln. Cleveland, Texas, 77328, at Noon.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

