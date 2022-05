The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 13, 2022:

Maldonado Pineda, Bolivar – Tampering With Governmental Document/School Record/Seal

Ruxmohan, Kirti – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container

Davis, Michael William – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Evans, Rebecca Diana – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Forgery of a Financial Instrument

