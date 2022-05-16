Ada Ellene Mire was born November 21, 1932, in Simmons Bottom in Dayton, Texas, and passed away May 8, 2022, in Willis, Texas. Her parents were James and Ellene Williams. The oldest of 7 children, Ada had two brothers Jerome and Cecil, and four sisters Bonnie Byerly and Ricki Beard of Dayton, Texas, Mary Landrum of Winnie, Texas and her baby sister, who is only 3 years older than Malcolm, Angela Williams of Diamondhead, Mississippi. Ada’s parents and brothers are buried in Dayton, Texas.

Ada married Clarence Joseph Mire in 1949 and he passed away in April 1974. Ada and C.J. had one son, Malcolm. Malcolm married his wife Jeanita in 1974. Ada and Jeanita were especially close and shared a love of shopping and spending time together. Malcolm and Jeanita have two children: Jason and Michelle. Ada prayed for their future spouses faithfully and was greatly blessed in her bonus grandchildren of Sarah Mire and Nathanial Wells. Ada loved her family dearly. Her great grandchildren, Zachary and Kate Mire, and Caroline and Benjamin Wells were her pride and joy. Ada was an involved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She attended all possible school functions and was active in playing with all the kids – even pushing her “bestie” Caroline around the floor in a dump truck last Christmas.

Ada attended school in Dayton, Texas. She became a Christian at an early age and served the Lord at several churches. She began teaching Sunday School at Magnolia Park Assembly of God in Houston, Texas, in 1953 and taught there until the church relocated to Pasadena, Texas, as Christian Temple. She started attending Galena Park Assembly of God where she continued to teach Sunday School, served as the Boys and Girls Missionary crusade director, women’s missionary council leader, was on the board and served as church treasurer for over two decades. Ada served along with three Pastors while at Galena Park. Ada was a faithful prayer warrior and church members and family alike trusted her to pray until God answered.

Ada was an extremely hard worker who never sat idle. She served as the office and personnel manager at RedKap industries for over 30 years. She spent her retirement serving the Lord and her local church, enjoying her family, working in her yard, walking at her local track (with shoes that always matched her track suit) and keeping her house meticulously clean. She loved gardening and won The Yard of the Month several times. She mowed her own lawn until she was 85 and still did her own flower beds. She loved to feed the squirrels and birds in her yard, even making special grocery runs to make sure they had food they liked.

Ada lived a life of love, service and generosity. While the magnitude of loss we feel in her death is great, we are so thankful for the legacy she leaves behind and the promise we have through Christ that we’ll see her again. Services will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 10 AM at Galena Park Assembly of God in Galena Park. A private interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ada’s honor to the BGMC (Boys and Girls Missionary Crusade/Challenge.)

