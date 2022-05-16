Investigation in New Caney leads to recovery of stolen property

Patrol deputies and detectives from Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden’s Office opened an investigation in the 26300 block of Blackberry Lane in New Caney, Texas, stemming from a traffic stop a deputy made a day earlier during a “paper plate” enforcement initiative.

During the stop, the deputy allegedly located a stolen vehicle with a fictitious paper plate attached. With information gathered from the traffic stop, deputies learned of more stolen vehicles on Blackberry Lane.

During the investigation, deputies reportedly located and recovered four trailers and one motor vehicle. One of the trailers belonged to a retired person who had just started a construction business to have something to do during his retirement years.

A home on the 26300 block of Blackberry Lane in New Caney resulted in the recovery of stolen vehicles, according to Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.

“The person was so very grateful that we located his stolen trailer, saying that he had put a lot of money into this business and during the startup years, taking a hit on a stolen trailer was hard to swallow,” according to a statement from the constable’s office.

Another trailer belonged to a contractor working along the new Grand Parkway; they advised work has been delayed since the trailer was stolen, but now can be completed, thus helping to solidify the opening of the Grand Parkway on May 19, 2022.

This investigation is still ongoing and deputies are still looking for a stolen Kubota Skid-steer as well as a Kubota Tractor with a loader on the front. If you have any information, please call 936-760-5800 and ask to speak with a Pct. 4 deputy.

Constable Hayden stated, “It’s a great feeling to be able to find and return stolen property of any type to its rightful owner. Our deputies are always on the lookout and will follow up on any tips we receive from the public.”

