Three suspects rob Dayton Fuel Max at gunpoint

Dayton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Friday around midnight at the Fuel Max store on SH 146 at FM 1413 in south Dayton.

According to Police Chief Derek Woods, three male subjects brandishing firearms entered the store and demanded money from the two female clerks on duty.

“They were able to get an undisclosed amount of money, cigarettes and beer,” said Woods.

The chief said they believe they have one of the three suspects identified and hope to link him to the two other suspects.

When asked if he could provide more information on the suspects, Woods hesitated and suggested there will be a break in the case in the coming days. At that time, he will release more information about the suspects.

Updates will be posted as new information warrants.

