Lone Star College awards record number of degrees and certifications

Lone Star College awarded 9,476 degrees and certificates to students during its spring 2022 commencement celebrations, representing a 2 percent increase from 2021.

“Graduation is a very special time for our students, faculty and administration,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC Chancellor. “It’s a celebration of what they achieved and they should be very proud of this accomplishment.”

This year also marks the first time LSC conferred Bachelor of Applied Technology in Cybersecurity and Bachelor of Applied Science in Energy, Manufacturing & Trades Management degrees and the second year to offer Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees. In all, LSC awarded 103 baccalaureate degrees during a special ceremony.

“Thank you Lone Star College for creating bachelor’s degree programs,” said Edwin Gomez Sr., LSC Deputy Chief of Police who graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree. “The professors were very knowledgeable and understood most students had full time jobs, so they were flexible.”

In addition to the seven colleges celebrating student success, LSC has added LSC-Online as its eighth official college to help address the growing demand for virtual learning. Visit LoneStar.edu to learn more about all the educational opportunities available today.

“I would like to recognize the extraordinary work of our faculty, staff and administration to ensure students had the tools and resources necessary to earn their degree and be prepared for the next step in their journey,” said Mariam Saldívar, LSCS Board of Trustees Chair. “Congratulations on a job well done.”

The graduation ceremonies which took place May 12 – May 14 included featured speakers and were held in person for the first time since 2019.

“I’m so grateful to the Lone Star College-Tomball Honors College,” said Andrea Juarez Prado who earned her Associates of Arts degree. “They presented me so many amazing leadership opportunities. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support of my Lone Star College community.”

After conducting research at John Hopkins in Baltimore this summer, Prado will be attending Texas A&M University to continue her pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in International Studies. Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2021 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and ranked 35th in Texas in the Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers By State’ list. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

