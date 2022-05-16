Allan Lee Harvey passed away peacefully surrounded by family members on Friday, May 13th, 2022, at his home in Cleveland at the age of 66 after a 4.5-month courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Baytown, Texas, at San Jacinto Hospital on Nov. 22, 1955.

He attended Robert E. Lee High School and went on the gain several certifications in the I&E Electrical Fields.

Allan had a strong passion for Rock and Roll that led him to create his band ‘The Runaway Radio Band’ with the help of his band mates Kurt Lumas, Shane Davidson and Kenny Coker.

He also had a love for Muscle Cars which developed into his racing journey with his two of his oldest granddaughters Brittany and Brianna.

He was known for being a family man and was often an idle to others. He touched the hearts of several people he worked with and was a true gentleman and a scholar.

Allan is preceded in death by his mother and father Norma and Ray Harvey, grandparents Frank and Alice Noland and Harry and Nancy Harvey, uncles Harry Harvey Jr., Joe Lee Harvey, E.C. (Clarence) Harvey, Halbert (Pete) Harvey, and John Harvey.

Survived by his loving wife, Deborah, two sisters, Gayla and Judy, two daughters, Alisha and Amber, along with their husbands, two sons, Lee and Chris, along with one wife, seven granddaughters, five grandsons and two great-grandchildren. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with as well as those he reached but never met.

