Trapp appointed as presiding judge of the Second Administrative Judicial Region

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Robert Trapp as the presiding judge of the Second Administrative Judicial Region, effective May 21, 2022, for a term set to expire four years from the date of qualification. Trapp is replacing the Honorable Judge Olen Underwood, who is retiring after 26 years as the presiding judge.

Judge Trapp of Coldspring is the current San Jacinto County Criminal District Attorney and will serve in that position until June 30 upon his retirement. He has twice served as the district attorney, the most recent time being since July 2014. He was the first-ever criminal district attorney for San Jacinto County, appointed in 1990 by then-Governor Bill Clements.

In November 1995, he once again became a trailblazer by being appointed by then-Governor George Bush as the first-ever judge for the newly-created 411th State District Court for Polk, Trinity and San Jacinto counties. He held that position until December 2012.

He is a member of the Texas District & County Attorneys Association and the State Bar of Texas, and a former member of its Judicial Section. Additionally, he is president of United Methodist Men and a former volunteer for Care/Share Missions, Inc. Trapp received a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Houston and a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law.

Trapp said he is honored to be appointed by Abbott to be the presiding judge of the Second Administrative Judicial Region, which serves the 22 Texas counties of Angelina, Bastrop, Brazos, Burleson, Chambers, Grimes, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Lee, Liberty, Madison, Montgomery, Newton, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Tyler, Walker, Waller and Washington.

“People have to recommend a judge for this position. I am blessed to have had a lot of wonderful people send in letters of support and back me up for this,” Trapp said.

Texas law requires that the presiding judges keep an office in the county where they reside. As Trapp’s wife, Amanda, has a thriving law practice in Montgomery County and the couple plans to make their home there, Trapp is hopeful that Montgomery County Commissioners Court will allow him to use their existing offices for his new role as presiding judge.

A reception honoring Trapp’s retirement as San Jacinto County district attorney will be held on June 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the San Jacinto County Courthouse in Coldspring. The public is welcome at this event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

