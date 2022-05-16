Dorothy J. Arnold, age 80 of Cleveland, Texas, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, May 13, 2022. She was born August 22, 1941, in Pekin, Illinois, to parents Harry and Anna Miller who preceded her in death as well as her sister, Patsy Randal, and brothers, John Miller and Larry Miller, Sr.

Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, John W. Arnold, Sr.; daughters, Linda Miller and her wife, Lynn; Rebecca Simpson and husband Erik; son, John W. Arnold, Jr.; several grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home. The Funeral Services will start at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Pace Stancil Chapel. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Garden.

