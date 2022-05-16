Annie Joyce Vicars, 65, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at her residence, with her loving family by her side. She was born on February 2, 1957, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to John “J.D” David Dubois, Sr., and the late Billie Joan Duhon Dubois. Joyce attended Westlake High School in Lake Charles and then completed her General Education Diploma. She married on May 12, 1976, and then ensued as a homemaker for several years creating household synergy and paving the way to a solid Christian family foundation. She studied sign language at Lee College and then later chose to work as a medical records technician at Houston Methodist San Jacinto Hospital in Baytown for more than ten years. Shortly after she medically retired to the care of her Husband.

Joyce was a very faithful member of First Baptist Church of Dayton for the last forty-three years. Throughout the years, she was involved in many roles within the church, including dedicating her time teaching Sunday school, and sign language to those with challenges, being involved with various activities within the church and being a member of the mission’s committee. While being a part of this committee, she was responsible for meeting with other church committee members, to discuss what they could do to further mission opportunities.

Joyce pursued many interests, some of which included her love for crafting, quilting, sewing, ceramics, and spending quality time with her family, friends, and neighbors. She was a very talented artist, who could bring any subject to life through her painting. Joyce could look at an item and paint it with little to no effort. In fact, giving her paintings to others brought her so much joy, seeing their faces light up as they admired her art. She loved to paint the different seasons and what they had to offer. Joyce’s family was her pride and joy, she loved them unconditionally. She was her husband’s whole world; he loved her so much because she loved him more. Joyce never met a stranger and she adored everyone she met, just as much as they adored her. Another favorite activity for Joyce was gathering with the neighbors every morning for coffee and fellowship, each day of the week.

Joyce was preceded in death by her mother Billie Joan Dubois; and her son Baron Vicars. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her loving husband of forty-six years David Vicars; her son Brian Vicars and wife Yolanda of Shreveport; her grandchildren Clayton, Austin, Lisa, Joe, David, and Kane; her father J.D. Dubois and wife Beulah of Sulpher; her siblings John David Dubois, Jr. and wife Bonnie, Sherian Powe and husband Michael, Delores Sandt, Rita Broussard, Helen Fontenot; her numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Clayton Vicars, Austin Vicars, Jason Inman, Jeremy Vicars, Agustin Vicars, and Michael Powe.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1pm, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Dayton, 202 E. Houston Street in Dayton. A funeral service will begin at 2pm, at the church, with Bro. Danny Biddy, officiating. A graveside service and committal immediately following in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton.

