Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 14, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 14, 2022:

Soliz, Selena Nicole – Driving While Intoxicated

Zolfaghari, Ali – Driving While Intoxicated

Cooper, Adam Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Daniel, Sheri Lynn – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person With Intent to Cause Bodily Injury

Thompson, Adam Lee – Driving While License Invalid

Corona, Sergio Alberto – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Meza, Gonzalo – Deadly Conduct and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon

Crysel, Jarrid James – Burglary of a Building (two counts)

Campbell, Victoria Lynn – Failure to Identify/Giving False or Fictitious Information

Redmon, Terri Christene – Burglary of a Habitation, Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person, and Public Intoxication

Hillman, Eugeny Damon – Public Intoxication

Velasquez, Alfredo – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

