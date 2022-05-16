Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 14, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 14, 2022:
- Soliz, Selena Nicole – Driving While Intoxicated
- Zolfaghari, Ali – Driving While Intoxicated
- Cooper, Adam Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Daniel, Sheri Lynn – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person With Intent to Cause Bodily Injury
- Thompson, Adam Lee – Driving While License Invalid
- Corona, Sergio Alberto – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Meza, Gonzalo – Deadly Conduct and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
- Crysel, Jarrid James – Burglary of a Building (two counts)
- Campbell, Victoria Lynn – Failure to Identify/Giving False or Fictitious Information
- Redmon, Terri Christene – Burglary of a Habitation, Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person, and Public Intoxication
- Hillman, Eugeny Damon – Public Intoxication
- Velasquez, Alfredo – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more