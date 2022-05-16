Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 14, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 14, 2022:

  • Soliz, Selena Nicole – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Zolfaghari, Ali – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Cooper, Adam Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Daniel, Sheri Lynn – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person With Intent to Cause Bodily Injury
  • Thompson, Adam Lee – Driving While License Invalid
  • Corona, Sergio Alberto – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Meza, Gonzalo – Deadly Conduct and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
  • Crysel, Jarrid James – Burglary of a Building (two counts)
  • Campbell, Victoria Lynn – Failure to Identify/Giving False or Fictitious Information
  • Redmon, Terri Christene – Burglary of a Habitation, Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person, and Public Intoxication
  • Hillman, Eugeny Damon – Public Intoxication
  • Velasquez, Alfredo – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
Campbell, Victoria Lynn
Cooper, Adam Jr.
Corona, Sergio Alberto
Crysel, Jarrid James
Daniel, Sheri Lynn
Hillman, Eugeny Damon
Meza, Gonzalo
Redmon, Terri Christene
Soliz, Selena Nicole
Velasquez, Alfredo
Zolfaghari, Ali

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.