19-year-old arrested for fentanyl drug-related deaths of two other Montgomery County teens

A 19-year-old man, Abdulbaaith Adewale, is facing two charges for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance Causing Death or Seriously Bodily Injury for the deaths of two Woodland High School seniors.

On May 5, 2022, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Stanwick Place, The Woodlands, in reference to a double death investigation. When they arrived, deputies identified the two deceased individuals as Gregory Blodgett, 17, and Irene Sunderland, 18.

During the investigation, it was believed the two students had died from a drug overdose but this was not confirmed until a complete forensic autopsy and toxicology had been completed. The results of the toxicology showed the presence of fentanyl.

Based on the investigation, detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office MOCONET and Homicide/Violent Crimes arrested Adewale. As this is still an active investigation, no other information is available for release, according to a statement to the sheriff’s office.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson stated, “This is an example of the recent law passed by the Texas Legislature that allows us to charge those who provide illegal narcotics that cause the death of our citizens. Let this be a warning to those who sell illicit narcotics: Montgomery County Law Enforcement is committed to finding you and holding you accountable not only for the selling of illicit narcotics but for the deaths that occur.”

The Montgomery County Narcotics Enforcement Task Force is a cooperative multi-agency task force that consists of law enforcement agencies from, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety-CID, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, Walker County District Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and Drug Enforcement Administration. Participating agencies recognized that a special collaborative effort was necessary to more effectively combat the drug distribution and collection of drug proceeds throughout the area.

