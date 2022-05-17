Cleveland HS to graduate close to 500 students

Cleveland ISD continues to be among the fastest-growing school districts in the state with the most recent enrollment numbers at 11,371 students. Since this time last year, the District has picked up an additional 1,200 students, the equivalent of an entire elementary campus.
This year’s graduating class at Cleveland High School is teetering at roughly 500 students, nearly double the amount of graduates in 2018.
Here’s a quick look at the enrollment numbers for the last five years:
- 2017-2018 – 6,386 students enrolled; 295 seniors, of those 264 graduated
- 2018-2019 – 7,486 students enrolled; 381 seniors, of those 339 graduated
- 2019-2020 – 8,446 students enrolled; 445 seniors, of those 418 graduated
- 2020-2021 – 10,152 students enrolled; 534 seniors, of those 483 graduated
- 2021-2022 – 11,371 students enrolled; 496 seniors, with a full account of those who will graduate still unknown
Cleveland High School’s graduation ceremony will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 27, at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.