Two vape shops burglarized in Cleveland, suspect arrested

A 26-year-old Cleveland man, Jarris James Crysel, is facing two burglary charges for allegedly breaking into two vape room shops. The first burglary was reported to Cleveland Police Department’s dispatch center through an alarm system at a vape shop at 222 N. Travis Ave., Cleveland, around 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10.

“Officers were immediately dispatched and arrived within three minutes. Upon arrival, officers discovered the front glass window had been smashed in. There was no one around when the officers arrived. The owner of the business was notified, and upon arrival at the business, the owner told officers there were several items missing from the inside of the store,” said Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard.

A second burglary was reported by an alarm call during the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 11, at another vape shop called “Ms. Puff’s” on S. Washington Ave.

“Upon officers arrival they discovered a shattered front glass to the business. Again, officers arrived quickly, but found no one around the premises. Approximately four and a half hours after the previous vape shop burglary, officers suspected criminals were targeting vape shops in the area. There was evidence collected from the second burglary that appeared to be related to the previously reported burglary,” Broussard said.

Lead investigator Detective Kevin Cooke viewed the collected evidence and began knocking on doors, and attaching both cases together, leading to the same possible suspect being involved in both burglary cases. Cooke was able to positively identify the suspect and arrest warrants were issued for the suspected burglar Jarrid Jamis Crysel.

Crysel was located and arrested by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office off County Road 3405 around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 14.

Crysel has been charged with two counts of Burglary of a Building (State Jail Felony) and his bond is set at $10,000 for each count. Crysel remains in the Liberty County Jail at this time.

“Cleveland Police Department is very grateful everyone who assisted with this investigation, and a special appreciation to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office,” Broussard said, adding his gratitude for Det. Cooke for his diligent work in getting the suspect behind bars in a timely manner.

