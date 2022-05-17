Man dies on Lake Conroe after medical emergency

The Montgomery County (MC) Dispatch Center received a 911 call about a possible drowning on Lake Conroe near the Scott’s Ridge Boat Ramp at approximately 4:07 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17.

According to a statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the caller reported an elderly male victim had been in the shallow water and suffered a possible medical emergency. Friends of the victim were able locate the male almost immediately due to the shallow water and began performing lifesaving intervention (CPR) until emergency personnel arrived on location.

The Montgomery County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office Marine Division, along with Montgomery Fire and the Montgomery County Hospital District EMS, responded to the area, located the victim and took over life-saving measures.

After almost an hour of intervention, at approximately 5:16 p.m., the victim, identified as Arthur Ingle, of Conroe, Texas, succumbed to his medical emergency and was pronounced deceased. Due to the unknown nature of the medical emergency, Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene and ordered an inquest (autopsy).

“This is the first tragedy on Lake Conroe this summer season and everyone who visits Lake Conroe should remember to utilize life safety equipment whenever you are on a boat or in the water. Also, due to the high temperatures forecasted for this summer, make sure you have plenty of water and know the signs for heat stroke and exhaustion,” the statement reads.

This is an ongoing investigation and any further details will be released as they become available.

