Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 15, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 15, 2022:
- Briones, Jose – Burglary of a Habitation
- Jackson, Otessarah Deann – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Parole Violation
- Evans, Traci Lynn – Theft of Cattle/Horse/Exotic Livestock
- Harney, Juan Peter – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person and Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Guerrero, Ramon Rafael – Driving While Intoxicated