Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 15, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 15, 2022:

  • Briones, Jose – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Jackson, Otessarah Deann – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Parole Violation
  • Evans, Traci Lynn – Theft of Cattle/Horse/Exotic Livestock
  • Harney, Juan Peter – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person and Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Guerrero, Ramon Rafael – Driving While Intoxicated
