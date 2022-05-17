Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 15, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 15, 2022:

Briones, Jose – Burglary of a Habitation

Jackson, Otessarah Deann – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Parole Violation

Evans, Traci Lynn – Theft of Cattle/Horse/Exotic Livestock

Harney, Juan Peter – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person and Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Guerrero, Ramon Rafael – Driving While Intoxicated

