Mary E. “Lynn” Dugat West, 79, of Dayton passed away on May 16, 2022 in Liberty. Lynn was born November 11, 1942 in Liberty, Texas to parents, Douglas Archie Dugat and Laura Fannie Stevens Dugat.

Lynn was a lifelong resident of Dayton where she attended Dayton Schools graduating with the Class of 1961. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and had worked for many years as an Instructional Aid for Dayton Independent School District. Lynn enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She was a known for her very special sewing accomplishments and her delicious cooking.

Lynn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rogene West; son, Chuck West and brother, Mike Dugat. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Sharon Shumaker and husband Chris; daughter-in-law, Lajuanda West; four grandchildren, Darik West, Brittani Tesch and husband Alex, Zoe Shumaker and Joy Shumaker; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Graveside service for Lynn will be 10:00 a.m, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Linney Cemetery with Rev. Ken Davis officiating. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

