FBI Houston’s Teen Academy application now available online

The FBI Houston Field Office is now accepting applications for its upcoming 2022 Teen Academy to be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The FBI’s Teen Academy allows high school students an opportunity to get a comprehensive look into today’s FBI during an eight-hour block of instruction and demonstrations at the FBI Houston Field Office. Students are provided with several presentations on topics such as terrorism, cyber crimes, public corruption, evidence collection, SWAT, and the day-to-day operations of a typical FBI office.

The program is not exclusive to students interested in a career in law enforcement. Due to the vast diversity in the FBI’s workforce, any student with an interest in the FBI, what the Bureau does, and how a relationship with the FBI can help their school and community is encouraged to apply.

Rising high school juniors, seniors, and recent high school graduates that have yet to start college, interested in the FBI Houston Teen Academy should complete the application and follow the instructions found on FBI Houston’s Community Outreach web page:

https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/houston/community-outreach

The deadline to submit the application is May 31, 2022.

Space is limited.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

