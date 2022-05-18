Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 16, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 16, 2022:
- Williams, Lemarcus Tyrone – Criminal Trespass
- Betancourth, Carlos – Possession of Marijuana
- Burch, Amy – Hold for Harris County-Burglary of a Building and Hold for the U.S. State’s Marshal’s Office – Possession of a Dangerous Drug
- Johnson, Broderick – Aggravated Robbery
- Wilkerson, Aaron – Theft Under $50 and Criminal Mischief (no mugshot)
- Trawick, Belinda Denise – Theft of Property
- Davila, Michael Anthony – Parole Violation
- Hernandez, Ivan – Parole Violation