Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 16, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 16, 2022:

Williams, Lemarcus Tyrone – Criminal Trespass

Betancourth, Carlos – Possession of Marijuana

Burch, Amy – Hold for Harris County-Burglary of a Building and Hold for the U.S. State’s Marshal’s Office – Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Johnson, Broderick – Aggravated Robbery

Wilkerson, Aaron – Theft Under $50 and Criminal Mischief (no mugshot)

Trawick, Belinda Denise – Theft of Property

Davila, Michael Anthony – Parole Violation

Hernandez, Ivan – Parole Violation

Betancourth, Carlos Burch, Amy Hernandez, Ivan Johnson, Broderick Trawick, Belinda Denise Williams, Lemarcus Tyrone

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

