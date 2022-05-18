Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 16, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 16, 2022:

  • Williams, Lemarcus Tyrone – Criminal Trespass
  • Betancourth, Carlos – Possession of Marijuana
  • Burch, Amy – Hold for Harris County-Burglary of a Building and Hold for the U.S. State’s Marshal’s Office – Possession of a Dangerous Drug
  • Johnson, Broderick – Aggravated Robbery
  • Wilkerson, Aaron – Theft Under $50 and Criminal Mischief (no mugshot)
  • Trawick, Belinda Denise – Theft of Property
  • Davila, Michael Anthony – Parole Violation
  • Hernandez, Ivan – Parole Violation
Betancourth, Carlos
Burch, Amy
Hernandez, Ivan
Johnson, Broderick
Trawick, Belinda Denise
Williams, Lemarcus Tyrone

