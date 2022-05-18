Cleveland ISD names Ricci and Harris new ADs for next school year

Cleveland High School graduate Brian Ricci will be returning to Indian Stadium as the new Director of Boys Athletics, beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.

Ricci, a graduate of both Cleveland ISD and Sam Houston State University, is no stranger to leading. Since 2007, he has served as an assistant coach, coach, coordinator, head football coach, and athletic coordinator in multiple school districts.

During his tenure, he has coached teams that have gone undefeated, have advanced to playoffs, won state championships, and have been named ‘athletic program of the year’. Individually, he has been named ‘Offensive Coordinator of the Year’ in District 24-5A.

Brian Ricci Daylyn Harris

Joining Ricci as the Director of Girls Athletics is Daylyn Harris. A graduate of both Stephen F. Austin State University and Texas A&M University, Daylyn is returning to Cleveland ISD where she began her career in 2015 as a teacher and Assistant Head Basketball Coach.

Since leaving Cleveland ISD, Harris has assumed athletic leadership roles both in public schools and at the university level. She served as the Recruiting Operations Coordinator at the University of Kansas and Girls Athletic Coordinator and Head Coach at Palestine Westwood. She has a track record of excellence and winning.

Cleveland ISD is proud to welcome Harris and Ricci back to the Cleveland community where they will continue the legacy of building excellence in our athletic program.

