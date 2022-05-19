Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 17, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 17, 2022:

Owens, Colton – Assault/Family Violence, Criminal Mischief and Interfering With Emergency Assistance

Garza, Julian – Wrong/Fictitious/Unclean License Plate

Medhane, Bereket – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Cox, Conor Allan – Driving While Intoxicated

Espino-Pike, Diego Antonio – Motion to Revoke-Theft of Property

Martinez-Garcia, Lazaro – Fraudulent/Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Bass, James Monroe – Theft of Property and Criminal Trespass

Romesburg, Michael Joe – Theft of Property

Washington, Twiana Tashia Norma – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Chavez, Ebbal – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Martinez, Krystal Gayle – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle (no mugshot)

Elkins, Kettie Jo – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

