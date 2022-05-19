Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 17, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 17, 2022:

  • Owens, Colton – Assault/Family Violence, Criminal Mischief and Interfering With Emergency Assistance
  • Garza, Julian – Wrong/Fictitious/Unclean License Plate
  • Medhane, Bereket – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Cox, Conor Allan – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Espino-Pike, Diego Antonio – Motion to Revoke-Theft of Property
  • Martinez-Garcia, Lazaro – Fraudulent/Use or Possession of Identifying Information
  • Bass, James Monroe – Theft of Property and Criminal Trespass
  • Romesburg, Michael Joe – Theft of Property
  • Washington, Twiana Tashia Norma – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Chavez, Ebbal – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Martinez, Krystal Gayle – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle (no mugshot)
  • Elkins, Kettie Jo – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
