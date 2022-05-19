Brett, Rollins named top two students in Hardin HS graduating class of 2022

The top two students in the 2022 graduating class at Hardin High School are both set to be Texas Aggies this fall.

Valedictorian Emma Brett and Salutatorian Jessica Rollins say they plan to attend Texas A&M University in College Station where Brett will major in Animal Science and Orthodontics, and Rollins will major in Biomedical Sciences before attending medical school to become a pediatrician.

Brett is the daughter of Kory Brett and Jenna Brett, and a member of Daisetta First United Methodist Church. Rollins is the daughter of Joey Rollins and Christina Rollins.

Emma Brett Jessica Rollins

While in high school, both Brett and Rollins took advantage of the dual credit college courses that are offered through a partnership between Hardin ISD and Lee College.

Brett has been awarded scholarships from the Trinity Valley Exposition, Hardin 4-H, Daisetta FUMC, Lower Trinity Valley Soil Conservation and Liberty County Aggie Moms. While in high school, she participated in varsity cheer, FFA, student council and National Honor Society.

Rollins also has been selected for a scholarship from the Liberty County Aggie Moms. Her extracurricular activities include varsity volleyball, varsity track, varsity cross country, vice president of National Honor Society, student council and yearbook staff.

When asked to name the Hardin High School teachers that have greatly impacted their lives, both Brett and Rollins mentioned Tom Catchings.

“He inspires me to be the best and makes learning not feel like actual learning,” said Brett.

“Mr. Catchings taught me that hard work really does pay off and that it is all for the greater good,” Rollins said.

Rollins also mentioned Mrs. Jessica Brown for her friendship and always being a source of great advice.

As they leave high school, both young ladies have their own advice for the up-and-coming students at Hardin High School. Brett believes it’s important to savor the moments in high school and not rush them because “they are over before you know it.” Rollins said to “enjoy all the little things because those will lead to the big things.”

Hardin High School’s graduation ceremony will take place on Friday, May 27, 7:30 p.m., at Hornet Stadium. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved to the Trinity Valley Exposition arena in Liberty.

