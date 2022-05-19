Billy Joe Carlos, 69, of Cleveland, Texas, went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. He was born on Monday, July 28, 1952, in Cleveland, Texas, to Geddie L. Carlos and Elva (Sarvis) Carlos, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Billy was also preceded in death by his brother, Johnnie Carlos, and granddaughter, Victoria Renee Taylor.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 50 years, Retta Estelle (Fulcher) Carlos; daughter, Angela Estelle Cunningham and Jamey; brothers, Richard Carlos and wife Lois, Larry Carlos; sisters-in-law, Sandra Teas, Cheryl Brown and husband Robert, Shannon Perry, Cindy Rodriguez; brother-in-law, Glenn and Vickie Fulcher; grandchildren, Justin Jay Taylor and wife Nikki, Austin Hunter Taylor and wife Erica, Priscilla Taylor, Elijah Cunningham; great-grandchildren, Caydance Taylor, Asteria Pickard, Mehki Baucom; along with numerous loving nieces, nephews, family, and treasured friends.

Visitation for Billy will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. Interment for Billy will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Robert Brown officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

