John Jay Davis, 70, of Cleveland, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. He was born on Sunday, February 17, 1952, in San Antonio, Texas, to Cecil Alfred Davis and Billie Jean Davis, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Johnny was also preceded in death by his wife, Leslie Ann Davis, and brother, Jeff Davis. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Lara Decker and husband James, Tim Cullum and wife Jennie; brothers, Jimmy Davis and wife Jeanenne, Joe Davis and wife Karen; sister, Joan Headley and husband Laverne; grandchildren, Kennedy, Caydin, Abby, Lacy, Michael, Bryce, James Jr., Lane, Jayme, Jozlyn, Asher; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Johnny will be held at Neal Funeral Home on May 22, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home at 2 p.m.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

