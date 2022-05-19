Vickie Lynn Anaston, 60, of New Caney, Texas, went to her Heavenly home on Monday, May 16, 2022. She was born on Friday, January 12, 1962, in Cleveland, Texas, to Freddie Reed and Mary (Younger) Osborn.

Vickie was preceded in death by her stepfather, George Mize, and brother, Andy Reed.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Briton Anaston; daughters, Amanda Bryant and husband Kyle, Amy Bringol and husband Robert, Ashley Slade and husband Blake, Jessica Baughman and husband Kirk; father, Freddie Reed and wife Carol; mother, Mary Osborn and husband Jerry; brothers, Troy Reed and wife Regina, Eddie Mize, Rickey Mize and wife Tammy; sister, Angie Baxley and husband Ray; brother-in-law, Billy Anaston and Sue Lewis; grandchildren, Jessica Willburn and husband Rodney, Katelynn Coleman, Alexis Bryant, Emily Bryant, Zane Bryant, Rikie Bryant, Khristopher Bauer, Jake McIntyre, Andrew Baughman, Peyton Baughman, Luke Chiles, Ethan Chiles, Tony Bringol, Brittainy Bringol, Khloe Carrol, Karlee Carroll, Karson Slade; great-grandchild, Easton; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Vickie will be held at Neal Funeral Home on May 21, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, immediately followed by a graveside service at Plum Grove Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

