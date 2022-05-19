Shannon Lynn Capps was born in Tomball, Texas on April 14, 1981 to parents, Luther Edward Pittman and Jill Annette Mitchell Pittman.

She passed away in Kingwood, Texas on May 15, 2022 at the age of 41. Shannon lived in Shepherd, Texas, and was a cashier. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending as much time as she could with them.

Shannon was preceded in death by her mother, Jill Annette Pittman; son, David Michael Pittman-Ellis. She is survived by her father, Luther Edward Pittman; husband of 21 years, Christopher Capps; sons, Christopher Capps Jr, and Justin Alexzander Capps; daughter, Makayla Erin Leigh Capps; brother, Timothy Edward Pittman; ½ brother, Kenneth Cother; ½ sister, Nicole Ann Cother; grandchildren, Baker Allen Ellis, Remington Carter Ellis, and McKinley Michelle Capps.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 10am-1pm. Graveside Service will be at 2pm in the Farley Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Andy Cherry officiating. To send flowers to the family of Shannon, please visit our floral store.

