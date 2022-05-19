Liberty student among winners of 2022 Congressional Art Competition

U.S. Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36) on Saturday, May 14, hosted an awards ceremony at Space Center Houston to announce the winners and honor the students who participated in the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.

This year’s competition included nearly 50 entries from high school students across the 36th Congressional District following the theme of “What I Love About America.”

First place was awarded to Mia Gomez, of Pasadena Memorial High School, for her incredible artwork titled “A Familiar Tune.” Mia’s artwork will be displayed in the United States Capitol Building for an entire year.

“Congratulations to Mia Gomez for winning this year’s art competition,” said Babin. “I applaud each of the talented students who participated and thank the art teachers and families who supported them throughout the process. We have an incredible variety of artists in TX-36, and I am extremely proud to show their work to visitors from across the district, state, country, and world when passing by the national display in the U.S. Capitol.”

2022 Congressional Art Competition Awards:

First Place: Mia Gomez (Pasadena Memorial High School) Artwork Title: “A Familiar Tune” Medium: Colored Pencil (L to R: William Harris, President and CEO of Space Center Houston; Mia Gomez, winner; and Rep. Babin.) “A Familiar Tune” by Mia Gomez

Second Place: Trinity Smith (Liberty High School) Artwork Title: “The Land of Opportunity” Medium: Watercolor (L to R: William Harris, President and CEO of Space Center Houston; Trinity Smith, winner; and Rep. Babin.) “The Land of Opportunity” by Trinity Smith

Third Place: Valerie Barajas (Barbers Hill High School) Artwork Title: “America United” Medium: Mixed Media, Collage ( L to R: Rep. Babin and Valerie Barajas, winner.) “America United” by Valerie Barajas

Honorable Mentions: Julia Satre (Hardin-Jefferson High School), Kinley Thompson (Warren High School), Cheyenne Wetmore (Pasadena Memorial High School), Eris Taber (Barbers Hill High School), and Autumn Flurry (Hardin High School).

Participating High Schools: Barbers Hill, East Chambers, Evadale, Hardin, Hardin-Jefferson, Liberty, Pasadena Memorial, Springfield Home School, Tarkington, and Warren.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

