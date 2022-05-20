Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 18, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 18, 2022:

Hanlon, Chelsea Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Delacruz, Samuel – Trespassing

Kidder, Michael Jay – Failure to Comply with Sex Offender’s Duty to Register (no mugshot)

Ellis, Melissa Denise – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Pond, Leonard Dale Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Harris, Veronica – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Honey, Arnold Dewey – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

McBride, Russell Charles Jr. – Aggravated Robbery

Griffin, James William – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information

Hillesheim, Kimberly Ann – Criminal Mischief

Bogany, Ansley Oshan – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Romero, Elimelec – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Brown, Chester Ross – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Deadly Conduct and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

McCarty, Billy Daniel – Driving While Intoxicated

