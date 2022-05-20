Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 18, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 18, 2022:

  • Hanlon, Chelsea Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Delacruz, Samuel – Trespassing
  • Kidder, Michael Jay – Failure to Comply with Sex Offender’s Duty to Register (no mugshot)
  • Ellis, Melissa Denise – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Pond, Leonard Dale Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Harris, Veronica – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Honey, Arnold Dewey – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
  • McBride, Russell Charles Jr. – Aggravated Robbery
  • Griffin, James William – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
  • Hillesheim, Kimberly Ann – Criminal Mischief
  • Bogany, Ansley Oshan – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
  • Romero, Elimelec – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Brown, Chester Ross – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Deadly Conduct and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • McCarty, Billy Daniel – Driving While Intoxicated
Brown, Chester Ross
Delacruz, Samuel
Harris, Veronica
Ellis, Melissa Denise
Griffin, James William
Hanlon, Chelsea Lee
Hillesheim, Kimberly Ann
Honey, Arnold Dewey
McBride, Russell Charles Jr.
Pond, Leonard Dale Jr.
Romero, Elimelec

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.