Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 18, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 18, 2022:
- Hanlon, Chelsea Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Delacruz, Samuel – Trespassing
- Kidder, Michael Jay – Failure to Comply with Sex Offender’s Duty to Register (no mugshot)
- Ellis, Melissa Denise – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Pond, Leonard Dale Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Harris, Veronica – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Honey, Arnold Dewey – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- McBride, Russell Charles Jr. – Aggravated Robbery
- Griffin, James William – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
- Hillesheim, Kimberly Ann – Criminal Mischief
- Bogany, Ansley Oshan – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
- Romero, Elimelec – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Brown, Chester Ross – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Deadly Conduct and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- McCarty, Billy Daniel – Driving While Intoxicated