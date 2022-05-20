Robert Benjamin Hathcoat, age 55, passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 11, 2022, at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born to George Benjamin and Uvie Ellen Hathcoat, in California, on January 21, 1967.

Through life Robert had one true passion and that was the love of all vehicles, so after Robert graduated from Dayton High School he became exactly that a mechanic and before he knew it he and his then wife, brought three beautiful blessings into this world that he was able to share his passion for cars with. He loved and enjoyed every moment he got watching his children grow up and would put them and their needs before anything else. He was an amazingly devoted father.

Robert was known to be that a man that would give the literal shirt from his back to anyone in need. He truly lived a life filled with love, kindness and full of good ol’ laughter.

Robert was survived by his children, Miranda, Porsche, and Buford Hathcoat, his parents George and Uvie Hathcoat, his two brothers George and Willard Hathcoat, and by many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. He will be love and missed dearly.

For those that would like to join us in celebrating the life of Robert B. Hathcoat, the family will be holding a “Celebration of Life” Service providing support, food and some good chats, on 6/11/2022 at the family residence of 248 Private Road 456 Dayton, Texas, 77535

