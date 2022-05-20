Reward offered for man allegedly promising armed confrontation with Capitol police

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces an increased reward for fugitive Hardy Carroll Lloyd, who is wanted for making terroristic threats. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Lloyd’s arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Hardy Carroll Lloyd, 44, is wanted by authorities after posting a series of threatening comments online where he promises to carry a firearm onto the Texas State Capitol grounds this weekend and challenge any law enforcement officer who tries to take enforcement actions against him. Lloyd is a convicted felon and cannot legally carry a firearm.

Lloyd, of Pittsburgh, Pa., is five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He is a known white supremacist.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of a suspect responsible for a particular crime.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of two methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a tip online.

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

