Ronnie Dee Alfred, 74, of Porter, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, May 19, 2022. He was born on Friday, October 31, 1947, in Houston, Texas to James Robert Alfred and Willis V. (Holster) Alfred, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Ronnie was also preceded in death by his wife, Rita Lorraine Alfred. Left to cherish his memory is his loving son, Ronnie Wayne Alfred and wife Stephanie; daughters, Sebrina Smart and Christi Lynette Alfred; brothers, James and Richard Alfred; sisters, Ernestin Forbus, Patsy Byrd McCorkie and husband Robert; grandchildren, Heather, Samantha, Tyler, Chloe, Baylee; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Ronnie loved to play poker, fish with all his loving family, and drink him some good ole’ cold beer. Visitation for Ronnie will be held at Neal Funeral Home on May 26, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Funeral Services will begin at 3:00 pm. Interment for Ronnie will be at Morgan Cemetery immediately following. Pastor Glen Mead officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

