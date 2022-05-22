Betty Ann Chovanec Redick passed away peacefully at the age of 73 on May 17, 2022. She was born on June 25, 1948, in Columbus, Texas. She grew up and attended school in Fayetteville, Texas. Her senior year she and her family moved to El Campo, Texas, where she graduated high school.

Betty had many hobbies that she enjoyed. Some of her favorites included sewing, fishing, traveling, dancing, gardening, shopping and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed spending relaxing weekends at the bay with her sister. More of her great talents included interior decorating, flower arranging and making mums for the grandchildren. She always wanted their mums to be unique and extraordinary. Betty was blessed with many titles such as Mom, Nana, Nanny and Grandma. She loved and cherished her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren very much.

Betty was a manager and warehouse manager for Mrs. Baird’s Bakery for most of her working years, where she later retired after 25 years of service.

A great representation of her comes from Proverbs 31:25 – “She is clothed with strength and dignity”. We believe this whole heartedly for she is the strongest woman we have ever known. She has survived a heart transplant and several strokes. Her ability to conquer these obstacles is remarkable to say the least.

Betty is proceeded in death by her parents, Frankie Joe and Dorothy Mae Chovanec. She is survived by her siblings, David Chovanec and Doris Piwonka and husband Randy; her daughter, Alisha Kubecka Dale and her son, Jonathan Johnston and wife, Amanda; grandchildren, Joshua Dale and wife Kelsey, Hannah Gibson and husband Chris, Austin Dale, Kaitlyn Johnston and Tristen Hill; great-grandchildren, Levi and Kodi Dale and Channing and Ozzy Gibson. She also is survived by her loving fur baby, Denver, plus an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial service for Betty will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton. Please join the family in celebrating Betty’s life at the Dayton Community Center, Room 500, immediately following the memorial service.

